Over 43,000 Tickets For AEW All In At Wembley Stadium Were Sold During The Pre-Sale

AEW President Tony Khan announced today that over 43,000 tickets for AEW All In London were sold during yesterday’s pre-sale. This has already been a huge success for the company.

Khan also stated that the show’s total gate revenue to date is £4.5M ($5.7M), which is incredible. This Saturday is the general sale. For more information, go to AEWTix.com.

Khan wrote the following on Twitter: “Thanks to our great fans, only 32 hours into the pre-sale for #AEWAllIn London, we’ve already sold over 43,000 tickets for over £4.5M ($5.7M), before general on-sale has even begun, with more great seats going onsale soon! Let’s celebrate on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite TONIGHT!”