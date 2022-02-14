Owen Hart Cup Tournaments To Begin At AEW Long Island Tapings In May

AEW’s Owen Hart Foundation Men’s & Women’s Tournaments will kick off during the May 11 edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS. AEW announced today that they will return to the UBS Arena in Long Island, NY on May 11 for a live Dynamite and a taping for Rampage that week. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am ET. It was noted that this taping will see the opening round matches in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments.

As reported before, the tournament finals will take place at the 2022 AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view, which is expected for late May. Dr. Martha Hart will be live at Double Or Nothing to present the winners with their trophy, which is being called “The Owen” cup.

AEW and The Owen Hart Foundation announced a new working relationship back in September, to honor the legacy of the late wrestler. A part of the deal includes the annual tournaments in AEW, in addition to various merchandise and other projects.