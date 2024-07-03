Owen Hart Foundation & AEW Hosting Kensington BBQ Block Party With Chris Jericho

The following was issued:

OHF/AEW Kensington BBQ Block Party with AEW Superstar CHRIS JERICHO

In Support Of The OHF BACKPACK GIVEAWAY 2024

CALGARY, AB, Tuesday July 7th, 2024 – The Owen Hart Foundation (OHF) is happy to partner with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) in hosting an OHF/AEW Kensington BBQ Block Party in downtown Kensington Plaza outside TRAPPED Escape Room on July 9th from 5 pm to 7 pm. Legendary Canadian wrester and AEW superstar Chris Jericho will make a special appearance and will take photos with attendees in exchange for a stuffed animal in support of the annual “OHF Backpack Giveaway for the Community that will take place later this summer on Saturday August 10th”. This initiative provides backpacks, school supplies, and additional items (dental hygiene, snacks…) to ensure children in-need are prepared for the upcoming school year with the basic tools necessary to perform successfully in the classroom. This year the OHF is providing 2000 stuffed backpacks to the general-public and is partnering again with the Calgary Police Youth Foundation (ISSP) adopting several schools.

The OHF NEEDs 2000 Stuffed Animals for our Kids In-Need so in exchange for a donated new stuffed animal attendees can join the OHF/AEW Kensington BBQ Block Party and can MEET legendary Canadian wrestler and AEW superstar Chris Jericho outside TRAPPED Escape Room with photo op! Burgers donated by South Street Burger with Set Up by After Eight Interiors.

Dr. Martha Hart stated, “The Owen Hart Foundation is extremely pleased to support local families and their kids with starting the school year on a positive note by supplying much needed backpacks and school supplies. We appreciated there is a true need in our community for this type of endeavour and we are delighted that our OHF Backpack Giveaway has become an annual event that continues to grow in size and tradition. Special thanks to AEW. Chris Jericho, Trapped Escape Room, South Street Burgers, After Eight

About The Owen Hart Foundation: The OHF was established in 2000 in memory of celebrated Canadian wrestler Owen Hart to help provide opportunities for hard-working people who have limited resources but unlimited potential.