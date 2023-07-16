Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Winner Revealed

The 2023 Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament winner has been revealed.

“Absolute” Ricky Starks defeated CM Punk in the finals of the 2023 Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament to become the second-ever winner of the Owen Hart Cup trophy.

Starks picked up the win by holding onto the ring ropes while going for a pin on Punk. He continued the heel turn after the win, yanking the trophy out of the legendary hands of Jushin Thunder Liger, blowing off the big planned presentation and heading to the back as the fans booed.

Your 2023 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Men's bracket winner is Ricky Starks! Join us immediately following AEW Collison for Battle of the Belts VII for an official ceremony with Martha Hart. Watch #AEWCollision on TNT! pic.twitter.com/IN49yCZq8m — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 16, 2023