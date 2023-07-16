Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Winner Revealed

The winner of the 2023 Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament has been revealed.

Willow Nightingale emerged victorious over last year’s finalist, Ruby Soho, in the finals of the second annual Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament on Saturday night.

Nightingale picked up the big win over Soho on AEW Collision on Saturday night in Calgary, Alberta, Canada to become the second tourney winner, joining last year’s winner Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.