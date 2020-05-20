Owen Hart’s Son Says He Won’t Let WWE Induct His Father Into Hall of Fame

Owen Hart’s son Oje said on this week’s episode of Dark Side of the Ring (transcript via Fightful) that he won’t allow the WWE to induct his father into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Here is what he had to say:

“I would never let WWE put his name on a piece of silver and say that they got that. We have built a foundation that helps put people in homes, that helps single moms like my mom was, that let kids go to school. This is all done in his namesake, this has all got Owen Hart written all over it. This is how communities, this is how people and society remembers him. And that is how we want it to be done. Yeah, he was a wrestler, but other than that, he was bigger than that. That was just part of what he was.”