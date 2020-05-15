Owen Hart’s Widow Martha Talks About Him In New Interview

To promote the upcoming Dark Side of the Ring episode about Owen Hart, Owen’s widow Martha appeared on the Talk is Jericho podcast. Here are the highlights:

Owen’s pranks: “One thing that he did to me that just drove me crazy [was] he knew that I was afraid of mice…you know how you have your tea and it’s hooked to the bag and hooked on a string. So he would take it and he would tape it into the cupboard so when I would open the cupboard door it would swing out at me. Just silly harmless things like that. It would just be like ‘oh my god’ just little pranks all the time, you know.”

The Montreal Screwjob: “That was a really difficult time for Owen,” Martha said. “Even though he didn’t sort of share the same philosophy as Bret as far as wrestling would go, he knew that was really crushing for Bret what had happened with Vince and everything and he felt bad for his brother but he was also beholden to a contract at that time. WWE had just introduced a few years before that — contracts where you were locked in for 5 years. Owen was locked into his contract. So he requested that he be let go when everything happened with his brother and they said now that they weren’t gonna let him go.”

“Emotionally it was difficult for him to see his brother so upset and betrayed and yet have to stay and fulfill his commitment that he made to the company so it was a hard time. He preferred to leave but they wouldn’t let him go.”

If she still has a relationship with the Hart Family: “Unfortunately I don’t and that’s really unfortunate. I don’t know if people are aware of everything that transpired with my lawsuit. The family weren’t that supportive of my lawsuit against WWE and the worst part of it was that some of the family actively worked against me and other ones just remained silent and that was almost as hard as the ones that worked against me so when you break the trust and I felt really betrayed and sort of left alone without any support. I’ve forgiven them and I’m totally past that and I wish them well. My life hasn’t been easy and I certainly wouldn’t wish harm on anybody. I hope life has been kind to all of them. The damage is done and you just can’t repair it and that’s one of the unfortunate casualties of war. The damage is irreparable and it can’t be repaired and I let it go and I wish them well, I really do.”