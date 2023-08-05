PAC Out Of Action With Injury

All Elite Wrestling made an unfortunate announcement during Friday night’s episode of Rampage that “The Bastard” PAC is injured and is unable to compete in in-ring action for an undisclosed amount of time.

There is no word yet on what exactly led to PAC’s injury, but the injury was said to have taken place during his last match against Gravity on the July 25th edition of AEW Dynamite.

The unfortunate news was revealed by Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight during Rampage. They also revealed that Death Triangle will be continuing on without him going forward.

You can check out the announcement below: