Paige Addresses Possible Comeback, Kalisto’s WWE Future

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– In an interview with Good Morning Britain, Paige was asked about making a return to the ring:

“Oh, well not for a hot minute, but you know, never say never of course. Like you don’t want to put any doubt in anything, but yeah, hopefully one day.”

– Ryan Satin of ProWrestlingSheet.com is reporting that Kalisto has come to terms on a multi-year contract extension with WWE. Satin noted the following:

“Sources tell us Kalisto decided to re-sign with WWE because the wrestler feels as though he still has a lot left to accomplish in the company.”

