Paige Addresses Possible Comeback, Kalisto’s WWE Future

– In an interview with Good Morning Britain, Paige was asked about making a return to the ring:

“Oh, well not for a hot minute, but you know, never say never of course. Like you don’t want to put any doubt in anything, but yeah, hopefully one day.”

We’re joined by wrestling royalty this morning! 💪 Could we see Paige come out of retirement and step back into the ring? 👀🤞@RealPaigeWWE | @StephMcMahon | @WWEUK pic.twitter.com/GcqoE0SYio — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 16, 2020

– Ryan Satin of ProWrestlingSheet.com is reporting that Kalisto has come to terms on a multi-year contract extension with WWE. Satin noted the following:

“Sources tell us Kalisto decided to re-sign with WWE because the wrestler feels as though he still has a lot left to accomplish in the company.”