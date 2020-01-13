Paige and Renee Young Respond To Triple H Joke

As previously noted, Triple H recently did an interview with Sportskeeda.com and addressed the rumors of Edge and Paige possibly wrestling again. Triple H said he wants to see them both live healthy lives. Triple H also mentioned that Edge has kids and then added, “Paige maybe. She probably has some that she doesn’t know of.”

Several years ago on Total Divas, Paige disclosed that she had a miscarriage when she was 18 and didn’t know if she would be able to have kids due to a surgery.

Both Paige and Renee Young responded to Triple H’s joke: