Paige Blasts Glenn “Kane” Jacobs for Having the “Biggest Piece of Sh*t Take” Ever

The 1973 decision Roe v. Wade, which provided federal constitutional safeguards for abortion rights, was overturned by the US Supreme Court on Friday morning. The news was discussed by Knox County, Tennessee, Mayor Glenn “Kane” Jacobs.

Jacobs wrote, “Roe v. Wade has been overturned! This clears the way for states like TN to pass stronger protections for the unborn, and is an answer to a prayer for so many. #RightToLife #Victory”

Paige issued a response to Jacobs’ Tweet, writing, “Glenn you were an idol of mine and I sung your praises to anyone I met. But this is the biggest piece of shit take from you ever. Very disappointing that you think controlling women’s bodies and taking away our rights is a ‘victory’.”

“Vasectomies” trended on Twitter during Friday and Paige was among those that gave her thoughts:

“Okay now hit men with vasectomies or is it just women who have to have their bodies be controlled?”