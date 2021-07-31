Paige Comments On Her Neck Injury Improving

Paige, who is still a member of the WWE roster despite her in-ring retirement, took to Twitter this week and gave an update on her status and health. She noted that she is able to squat 185 pounds again, and her neck is feeling “so awesome” these days.

“You guys I’m getting stronger [pleading face emoji x 2] squatting 185lbs again. I know it’s not a ton but it’s a big accomplishment for me who was worried to do any gym stuff because of my neck. But my neck is feeling so awesome. I’m so proud of myself [smiling face with hearts emoji],” she wrote.

Paige expressed hope back in February that she will be able to return to the ring from her career-ending neck injury, the same way Daniel Bryan and WWE Hall of Famer Edge have. She also spoke with Renee Paquette in April and said her neck was feeling good, and she would return if she could.

Paige was forced to retire in 2018 after suffering a neck injury at a WWE live event in December 2017.