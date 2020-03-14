Latest News On Paige, Comments On Missing WWE SmackDown

As previously reported, Paige did not appear during Friday night’s WWE SmackDown on FOX tonight as advertised.

The retired Paige, who is now working as an analyst on FS1’s WWE Backstage show, was scheduled to appear on tonight’s SmackDown from the WWE Performance Center but travel issues related to the coronavirus pandemic prevented that. Paige apologized on Twitter, and took a swipe at SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley.

“Sorry guys travel made it very hard for me to get there for #SmackDownLIVE with everything that’s going on. Completely out of my control. [pensive face emoji] very sorry.. But at least @itsBayleyWWE is keeping you entertained,” she wrote.

Furthermore, Ryan Satin noted on Twitter that Paige did not travel to Orlando, Florida for SmackDown due to “coronavirus related travel concerns which the company accommodated” for her.

WWE had previously announced that Paige would be on SmackDown to confront Bayley, leading to speculation on Paige working as a manager again for a new Superstar. Bayley and Sasha Banks appeared in tonight’s opening SmackDown segment, and took a few quick shots at Paige. It was noted on commentary that Paige couldn’t appear because she was having travel issues.

Tonight’s SmackDown was originally scheduled for the Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit, Michigan, but the show was moved to the Performance Center because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Paige lives in the Los Angeles area and likely would have flown out from there, if she was at home. As noted, next week’s WWE NXT and RAW episodes will also air from the Performance Center due to schedule changes related to the pandemic.

There’s no word yet on if WWE plans to continue the storyline they had booked for Paige, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.

You can see Paige’s full tweet below: