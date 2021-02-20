Paige Comments On Possibly Coming Out Of Retirement

Paige apparently teased a return to the ring on Twitter after Friday’s SmackDown on FOX. The former Women’s Champion re-tweeted a screenshot from a backstage segment where Daniel Bryan and WWE Hall of Famer Edge were talking about their comebacks from retirement.

She wrote:

“[fingers crossed emoji] one day.”

Beth Phoenix responded and wrote:

“YOU deserve it.”

Paige suffered a career-ending neck injury at a December 2017 WWE live event in Uniondale, NY, and then retired from the ring in April 2018. She remains under contract to WWE and is still on the roster.