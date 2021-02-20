Paige Comments On Possibly Coming Out Of Retirement

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Paige apparently teased a return to the ring on Twitter after Friday’s SmackDown on FOX. The former Women’s Champion re-tweeted a screenshot from a backstage segment where Daniel Bryan and WWE Hall of Famer Edge were talking about their comebacks from retirement.

She wrote:

“[fingers crossed emoji] one day.”

Beth Phoenix responded and wrote:

“YOU deserve it.”

Paige suffered a career-ending neck injury at a December 2017 WWE live event in Uniondale, NY, and then retired from the ring in April 2018. She remains under contract to WWE and is still on the roster.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR