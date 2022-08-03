Paige Gives Update On Her Neck, Reveals Big WWE Goal She Still Wants To Achieve

Saraya-Jade Bevis hopes to take a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame at some point in her life.

As noted, the women’s wrestling star formerly known as Paige parted ways with WWE last month after a ten-plus year run with the company, which she spoke about during a recent appearance on The Bellas Podcast for an in-depth interview with fellow former WWE Superstars and Total Divas cast members Nikki and Brie Bella.

Additionally, the focus of the Dwayne Johnson-produced film, “Fighting with my Family” starring Florence Pugh and Vince Vaughn, based on her real life and career in the pro wrestling business spoke with The Bella Twins about a future induction into the WWE Hall of Fame being a big goal for her, as well as the status of her neck injury and whether or not she ever sees herself returning to the ring to wrestle again.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts.

On feeling like she is too young to enter the WWE Hall of Fame at this time: “You texted me about that and I was like, ‘Oh my God, that would be amazing,’ but then I looked at it and I was like, I wouldn’t get my hopes up for a long time. I’m only just going to be 30.”

On the status of her neck and whether she’ll ever return to wrestle: “For right now. My neck is fantastic, I’m having no issues with it and it’s looking good and stuff. I still want more time though. I’ve had nearly five years, completely out of the ring. It goes by so quickly. I could see myself in the ring one day, but it would have to be something really special and a big moment. Even if it was a WrestleMania thing, if they ever want to do something, it would be like a WrestleMania moment, something like that. I wouldn’t want it wasted if it was just one final match back or whatever.”

On getting into the WWE Hall of Fame is a major goal: “I love that you guys bring it up. Thea [Zelina Vega] was texting me about it and was like, ‘I’m going to put it out there in the universe.’ When I left, WWE did all these amazing social media things for me, it was really sweet. A lot of people underneath, I’m not usually a comment reader, because I hate social media, but they were like, ‘Now, the Hall of Fame.’ ‘Oh my God.’” I set goals for myself when I got to WWE and I’ve done pretty much everything I’ve wanted to do, but I wanted to be in the Hall of Fame so bad. That was my end goal, to be in the Hall of Fame, that would be such a big deal because not everyone gets to be in it unless you’re like a celebrity who turned up at the show once or twice [laughs]. Not a lot of women are in there. It would be huge and a big deal. I know you have to make history to be in there. Then I see people who would benefit going in before me, but I would like to be on the radar, for sure.”

Check out the complete episode of The Bellas Podcast featuring the new interview with former WWE Superstar Paige (Saraya-Jade Bevis) by visiting Apple.com.