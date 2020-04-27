Paige Helping Fans Out On Social Media

Paige is sending money to WWE fans to help them out during the tough times brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

As seen in the tweets below, the WWE Backstage analyst took to Twitter today to check in on fans and ask how they were doing. She then asked about everyone’s biggest struggles right now. A few fans responded with comments on their financial issues, and Paige responded by asking their Venmo details for payment.

There’s no word yet on how much Paige sent, but one recipient posted a photo of groceries in her trunk.

Paige also responded to one fan who warned her not to fall for the claims as people are receiving stimulus help from the government.

She wrote back, “Sure some people got help. But some people didn’t or haven’t yet. Also some have bills that the pay out isn’t helping and maybe they have to go without. Also so many people have lost their jobs. Why not help out if I can?”

You can see Paige’s related tweets below, along with comments from the fans she sent money to:

How’s everyone doing at this point? — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) April 27, 2020

What’s the biggest struggle for everyone right now? — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) April 27, 2020

Sure some people got help. But some people didn’t or haven’t yet. Also some have bills that the pay out isn’t helping and maybe they have to go without. Also so many people have lost their jobs. Why not help out if I can? https://t.co/b3Vf5dJYq0 — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) April 27, 2020

Just want to say thank you @RealPaigeWWE I am sitting here in tears at your generosity it really means alot. It also still shows hope that there are kind caring generous ppl out there so thank you. pic.twitter.com/dfIzc4XUTN — Dragon_spirit13 (@billkeener) April 27, 2020

Lowkey hoping I didnt make too much of an idiot of myself sending the wrong app info haha I was legit shaking but I'm so thankful for @RealPaigeWWE sending me some grocery money. Girl, you rock. You and Ronnie stay safe so much love. 🤘🖤 — Jess Mailloux (@JessTheMess663) April 27, 2020

Again to @RealPaigeWWE thank you so much 🖤 had enough to get some extra pet food as well pic.twitter.com/GoAtFgJSnb — Jess Mailloux (@JessTheMess663) April 27, 2020