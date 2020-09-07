Paige Issues Statement Regarding Her Twitch Channel

WWE personality Paige issued a statement during her Twitch stream regarding the future of the channel. Paige said that she will using her real name and won’t be shutting down the channel despite WWE’s ban on talents using third party platforms:

“Just so you guys know, this is all going to be changed. It’s gonna be changed to Saraya — my real name. We are not going to get rid of our Twitch, we are here to stay. We are not going anywhere. Twitch is our house. I’m the queen of Twitch, so there is no chance in hell we are getting rid of my stream. We’re here. We’re here to stay. No, guys, I can keep it. It’s just Saraya, just have to change it all over to Saraya. … Thank you guys for understanding. I know it’s going to be a little bit weird to get used to Saraya, but it is what it is.”







