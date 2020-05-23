Paige, Natalya and Others React To The Death of Hana Kimura, More On Her Passing

As PWMania.com previously reported, Stardom’s Hana Kimura committed suicide after she was bullied online. She was a top star in Stardom and her mother is Kyoko Kimura. She had recently appeared on “Terrace House,” a popular Japanese reality show on Netflix. There was an incident on the show and her reaction to it led to many fans turning on her and bullying her online. She posted a disturbing video earlier this week where she was seen trying to kill herself.

Paige, Natalya, Cash Wheeler, and many other wrestling talents took to Twitter to comment on her passing, which you can see below:

