Paige, Natalya and Others React To The Death of Hana Kimura, More On Her Passing

As PWMania.com previously reported, Stardom’s Hana Kimura committed suicide after she was bullied online. She was a top star in Stardom and her mother is Kyoko Kimura. She had recently appeared on “Terrace House,” a popular Japanese reality show on Netflix. There was an incident on the show and her reaction to it led to many fans turning on her and bullying her online. She posted a disturbing video earlier this week where she was seen trying to kill herself.

Paige, Natalya, Cash Wheeler, and many other wrestling talents took to Twitter to comment on her passing, which you can see below:

This breaks my heart. The Internet can be a cruel disgusting place. RIP to this beautiful young woman. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/SbgEyhoqpW — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) May 23, 2020

I just heard this news and I’m truly saddened by it. Heartbreaking. Prayers for #HanaKimura and her family. ❤️ https://t.co/gM7gSv9rFB — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) May 23, 2020

We as people need to be and do better. Be kind, be better. #RIP 💔 https://t.co/41RCC5BqKg — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) May 23, 2020

💔💔💔💔💔💔

No……… — Sü Yüng (@realsuyung) May 23, 2020

My 💔 — Tama “The Good Bad Guy” Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) May 23, 2020

I am completely sick to my stomach about the news of @hanadayo0903 This cyber bullying needs to stop! She had a bright future. I am so sorry Hana. #RipHanaKimura #HanaKimura — Jessicka Havok (@FearHavok) May 23, 2020

Be nicer. Be better. This is heartbreaking. — Rachael Ellering (@RachaelEversWWE) May 23, 2020

I didnt even know you and I am crying. Spread love not hate. Words are powerful. ❤️ #riphanakimura — Shotzi Blackheart (@ShotziWWE) May 23, 2020

Such a kind and wonderful person. Absolutely heartbreaking. Condolences to her family and loved ones. RIP Hana Kimura 💔 https://t.co/Qb3s3Yp7H4 — Bull James (@RealBullJames) May 23, 2020

My sweet @hanadayo0903 why? Just why? People are so cruel and you didn’t deserve this…. #RIP 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/mCbcU2CMSf — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) May 23, 2020

It would help humanity out a great deal if we could put effort into being kind to one another. RIP Hana Kimura Condolences to her family, and her friends. — Andrew Everett is more athletic than you (@_AndrewEverett) May 23, 2020

We all just need to show love to each other. ❤️💜 RIP Hana https://t.co/JtEV2IOEeg — Levis ⁷ (@WWENoWayJose) May 23, 2020

#RIPHanaKimura Gone way too soon….. — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) May 23, 2020