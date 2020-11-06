Paige Opens Up About Her Relationship With Alberto Del Rio

During an appearance on the Grown Ass Women podcast, Paige talked about former boyfriend Alberto Del Rio being charged with aggravated kidnapping and sexual assault. Paige also discussed her relationship with Del Rio:

“I’ve never spoken about it before, whether podcasts or interviews, I always stayed away. But now it’s completely out there. I’m like, ‘why am I shying away from this? Why am I not brave enough to talk about it?'”

“In the beginning, you’re fighting back with this person. But in the end, it becomes a cycle. Eventually, something is happening to you every day. You could be trapped in a room for 6-7 hours, getting your ass beat every couple of minutes. And he’s doing all these crazy things to you.”

“I wanted to stay away from the Internet victim blame. Even if I don’t say anything, they’d be like, ‘It’s partly your fault and ABC reasons why [you’re going through stuff]. Or I would be told all this stuff never happened, it was all your imagination. Now it’s all out there. And you put out what you receive. And right now, he’s receiving it.”

(quotes courtesy of WrestlingInc.com)