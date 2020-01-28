Paige Opens Up About How Triple H’s Joke Affected Her

During an appearance on Lilian Garcia’s podcast, Paige discussed the joke that Triple H recently made about her. As previously noted, Triple H recently did an interview with Sportskeeda.com and addressed the rumors of Edge and Paige possibly wrestling again. Triple H said he wants to see them both live healthy lives. Triple H also mentioned that Edge has kids and then added, “Paige maybe. She probably has some that she doesn’t know of.”

Paige talked about how the joke affected her and her boyfriend Ronnie Radke:

“[Radke] so brave, as well, to really deal with, especially recently. And I hate to bring this up about [Triple H], but he’s so brave to deal with the impact that the joke or those videos had on my life and now his and my family, obviously.” Paige continued, “but recently after [Triple H] made that joke, which, I respect Hunter – he [has] always been respectful to me and he has always just been a gentleman, so when he made that joke, it kind of just ignited this thing where it opened the door for all these fans to attack me and take pictures, and screenshots, and videos. And then, all-of-a-sudden, it’s being sent to Ronnie and to my family and stuff like that all over again and it took me a couple of years to really get over it.”

“Like I said earlier, I had to talk to four different therapists. Like, I was thinking about suicide back then. I was in a really dark place. And then, knowing that I couldn’t have kids too, so that whole joke was just bad! I was like, ‘I can’t have kids!’ And then, all-of-a-sudden, these videos are being brought up, so it was just all of this stuff, kind of like an influx of hatred just thrown at me by all these fans. And I’m just like, ‘damn, I was just getting over this, and now it all just came back again, and now I have poor Ronnie who has to be involved in all of this, and my family, again, has to be involved in this.'”

“I don’t mind jokes. Honestly, I really don’t. Like, backstage, I’ll joke all the time. I was like, ‘you can throw these jokes at me.’ I would joke about myself. I don’t care, but if it’s in the media, then it just opens doors to strangers to do it and that’s not okay because then I feel like these people on the internet are bullying me again. Like, ‘here comes the cyberbullying that I just got over too.'” Paige later reiterated, “[Triple H] was just joking. Like, I know it was a throwaway joke. And honestly, I wouldn’t be offended by it if it was just us [with] no cameras around, just backstage with everyone joking around. I would probably find it funny! Like, the joke itself didn’t offend me as much as it just opened doors for people to start attacking me again. And I’m just like, ‘I wanted that door to be closed.'”

Listen to “Saraya (aka: Paige) Taking Control Of Your Life – Part 1” on Spreaker.