Paige Reacts To Getting Incorrectly Called DDP In Article

Paige took to Twitter to give her reaction to an article from Metal Sucks that incorrectly called her WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page.

The article was about her boyfriend, Falling in Reverse singer Ronnie Radke. It was mistakenly stated that DDP and Radke had been dating since 2018.

The Former WWE Divas Champion wrote the following reaction: “Imma need to speak to the manager of this magazine…”