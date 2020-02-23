Paige Responds To AEW Star, WWE NXT Superstar Injured

– Paige had a Twitter exchange with AEW star Bea Priestley:
.@BeaPriestley is more than ready to go after Momo! #StardomWorld #スターダム
➡️ https://t.co/ISZG1AqN5o pic.twitter.com/bSbvZ1nHrC
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) February 23, 2020
I wish I could still wrestle just so I could have a match with you! Incredible 👏🏻 https://t.co/OpUPBQGxIK
— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) February 23, 2020
Dare me? 😂 https://t.co/lWNjOUtlbu
— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) February 23, 2020
– NXT cruiserweight champion Jordan Devlin noted on Twitter that he’s dealing with an elbow injury:
Sorry to the @ThisIs_Progress fans and mgmt for missing #Chapter103 today. V.strenuous schedule lately and picked up a bit of elbow bursitis. It'll be fine in a week or so, I just didn't want to risk infection or aggravating it and prolonging my time out. See you guys soon. 😓
— Jordan Devlin (@Jordan_Devlin1) February 23, 2020