Paige Responds To AEW Star, WWE NXT Superstar Injured

– Paige had a Twitter exchange with AEW star Bea Priestley:

I wish I could still wrestle just so I could have a match with you! Incredible 👏🏻 https://t.co/OpUPBQGxIK

– NXT cruiserweight champion Jordan Devlin noted on Twitter that he’s dealing with an elbow injury:

Sorry to the @ThisIs_Progress fans and mgmt for missing #Chapter103 today. V.strenuous schedule lately and picked up a bit of elbow bursitis. It'll be fine in a week or so, I just didn't want to risk infection or aggravating it and prolonging my time out. See you guys soon. 😓

