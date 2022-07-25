Paige Responds to AEW’s Britt Baker Wanting to Be Part of Her Return Match

Top AEW star Britt Baker revealed AJ Mendez (AJ Lee) is one of her dream opponents. In a conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Baker added that Paige is another dream opponent.

Paige was praised for staying strong despite everything that she has gone through. Due to her love for the former WWE star, Baker stated that she would like to take part in Paige’s return match, if not just watch it from ringside.

“I think AEW could be the right place for anybody really because we have such a good platform, such good coaches, and the best fans in the world,” Baker stated. “I’m a huge fan of Paige. I love her. I love her mom. I’ve wrestled her mom before. She’s such an inspirational female. That girl has gone through it all, and she’s still, pardon my swearing, but she’s such a bad b***h, and she has that everything roll off your back energy. You can’t get to her. You know what I’m saying?”

Baker continued, “She holds her head high and her in a wrestling ring again. If I’m not in the match, I want to be ringside watching it because she was one of my favorites to watch. Her energy. She would come out and do the sideways skip up the ramp. It made me so excited. I used to play her entrance music in my car. So, I’m a big fan.”

Paige responded to what Baker had to say on Twitter, writing, “sign me up. I love me some @RealBrittBaker.”

After the company chose not to offer her a new contract, Paige left WWE earlier this month. She has indicated that she wants to wrestle again despite not having a medical clearance to do so. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.

You can check out the complete interview below: