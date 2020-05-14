Paige Reveals How It Felt To Give Nia Jax Permission To Use Her Finisher

Paige recently took to Twitter, revealing that she gave WWE Superstar Nia Jax permission to use her finisher, the Ram-Paige (Cradle DDT). During a recent Twitch livestream, Paige said giving Jax permission to use the finisher was bittersweet. She said,

“It’s a bittersweet feeling. Once you retire it’s like, ‘okay, I can’t use my move anymore.’ But you give it to someone else and it’s like, ‘Now it’s official, I really can’t use my move anymore.’ It was like the nail in the coffin. You did it so good. The only thing is, what I would prefer when I would used to do it, is that they spike instead of rolling over. It looks more impactful. Like a DDT.”