Paige Says It Would Have to Be a “Really Big Moment” for Her to Wrestle Again

Former WWE Star Paige, now known as Saraya, recently spoke with Renee Paquette on The Sessions for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, she commented on her health and future in wrestling:

“I feel fantastic, I really do feel fantastic. I still have the mental block of, ‘Oh my God, if I was to get in the ring, what if?’ If I was to have to be in the ring, it would be for a really big moment to wrestle. I’ll do promos here and there, for big companies, but to actually wrestle, it would have to be a really big moment. I would love to face Sasha again, for real. It ended the way it did.”

I’m like Ric Flair, I’m gonna have a ton of retirements. Ric Flair, I’m going to be your age and be like, ‘My last one guys, I promise.’ [laughs]”

