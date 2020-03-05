Paige Says She’s “Fine” After Undergoing Surgery

As noted earlier this morning, Paige’s boyfriend Ronnie Radke noted on Twitter that she was forced to undergo emergency surgery in Sacramento, CA yesterday to remove an ovarian cyst.

Paige noted this morning that he’s doing fine, calling it another small speed bump, something she’s used to.

“Just an update. I’m fine you guys! No more pain and healthy af! Haha just another small speed bump. I’m used to it. Haha so thankful for @RonnieRadke [heart emoji]”

