Paige Says Vince, Stephanie and Triple H Thought She Was Going to Die When She Was Using

Former WWE Star Paige, now known as Saraya, recently spoke with Renee Paquette on The Sessions for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Paige opened up about her using issues and getting help from WWE:

“They really tried. They even brought me out to Connecticut at one point just to be like, ‘Do you need help?’ I was like ‘No, I’m good. I don’t know what you’re talking about.’

She continued, “I remember going to one show, and that was my skinniest. I remember going to the trainer and they put you up against the wall like this so they can see my neck and stuff like that. But they were just like, ‘You look so frail. Why are you so skinny?’ I got really small. I was like 115 pounds or whatever. I ended up going up to 155 when I started coming back because I just wanted to eat at McDonald’s and just eat whatever I wanted. I wasn’t eating a lot with a little bit of cocaine in my system.

“But yeah, I got really, really small. For my height, that’s really small. Yeah. I’m 5’8”. Yeah. That’s when they flew me into Connecticut after they saw me and they said, ‘Do you need help?’ I was like, ‘Okay.’ Then I called them. I remember calling Mark (Carrano) and I said, ‘I just want to come back.’ He said, ‘You got it. They booked my flight and stuff like that. I ended up flying back. I went to the Performance Center. Everyone who saw me was just like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re alive. They would give me the biggest hugs and stuff like that. When I came up, the first time I remember seeing Mark first and then year, but I couldn’t even come inside. My whole body was shaking because I had so much anxiety. I was so embarrassed because of these tapes, and then because I made a fool of myself with the drugs and being on the internet. It was just awful. I just thought everyone was gonna hate me.

“I walked up to Hunter and he just gave me this huge hug. He said, ‘I thought you were gonna die.’ I walked up to Stephanie and Stephanie gave me a big hug and said, ‘I thought you were going to die.’ Then I get to Vince. He looked at me for a second, and then he’s just like, “Come here’, and he gives me a big hug. He was just like, ‘I just thought you were gonna die.’ They all had the same thing to say. They were just happy that I was alive and they were just like, ‘This is your home. You grew up here. We want you to stay here.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)