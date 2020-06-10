Paige Says WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Are Not Taken Seriously

WWE Backstage last night included a discussion on the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships where Paige and Ember Moon criticized the title change on Smackdown where Sasha Banks and Bayley won the titles from Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. They said the titles aren’t being booked right, defended as often as they should be, or taken very seriously. Paige said the titles have been “thrown under the rug” and not used correctly. It was also said that the title change on Smackdown wasn’t needed because it didn’t help anyone out.

Below is video of Paige speaking on the championships: