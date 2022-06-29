Paige Speaks Her Mind About Abortion Rights

As PWMania.com previously reported, the 1973 decision Roe v. Wade, which provided federal constitutional safeguards for abortion rights, was overturned by the US Supreme Court on Friday morning. Paige has been speaking out about the subject after responding to Glenn “Kane” Jacobs about it. The following tweets were sent recently by Paige.

“I’ve been called: Jabroni, floozy and jezebel. That says all you need to know about what times the pro lifers wanna live in and it’s not the present 😂”

“Same people who say ‘don’t have sex then you won’t get pregnant’ are the same people that believes in religious based Immaculate Conception.”

“Women can get pregnant every 9 months. A man can impregnate anyone he wants. 24/7. I say equal rights. ✂️”

“You know what’s funny. Is that no woman actually wants men to get vasectomies. But seeing the anger that comes out of men, Even the ones ‘supporting’ us at it even being a thought is ironic.”

“Figure out the baby formula shortage and the 400k + kids who need homes before forcing women to have more.”

I’ve been called: Jabroni, floozy and jezebel. That says all you need to know about what times the pro lifers wanna live in and it’s not the present 😂 — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) June 26, 2022

Same people who say “don’t have sex then you won’t get pregnant” are the same people that believes in religious based Immaculate Conception. — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) June 27, 2022

Women can get pregnant every 9 months. A man can impregnate anyone he wants. 24/7. I say equal rights. ✂️ — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) June 27, 2022

You know what’s funny. Is that no woman actually wants men to get vasectomies. But seeing the anger that comes out of men, Even the ones “supporting” us at it even being a thought is ironic. — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) June 28, 2022