Paige Teases Interest in Becoming Ronda Rousey’s Manager

WWE asked fans on Twitter this past Friday who should challenge SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey next.

“Manager maybe?” Paige tweeted in response to the message, teasing that she would like to be Rousey’s manager.

Paige had hinted at returning to the ring earlier this year, but it’s unclear whether she will go through with it. Paige’s WWE deal expires in June.

In an I Quit match, Rousey defeated Charlotte Flair to win the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania Backlash.