Paige Tweets On Needing To Be A General Manager

– WWE Backstage analyst Paige wants to be a General Manager in WWE once again. Paige took to Twitter today and tweeted on her previous run as SmackDown GM.

“But fr fr.. I need to be GM again. I was very good. Just saying,” Paige tweeted.

Paige was named the new blue brand General Manager back in April 2018, just one night after announcing her in-ring retirement. She worked as SmackDown GM, alongside then-Commissioner Shane McMahon, until WWE did away with the RAW and SmackDown authority figures in December 2018. Paige returned to TV several weeks later as the manager of current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors, but that alliance ended several months later when Paige needed to take more time off for surgery. Paige currently appears as an analyst on FS1’s Backstage show.

You can see Paige’s full tweet below: