Paige Undergoes Operation To Remove Ovarian Cyst

Paige was forced to undergo emergency surgery to remove an ovarian cyst yesterday.

Paige’s boyfriend Ronnie Radke noted on Twitter that he was forced to cancel a show in Sacramento, CA as the drummer of his band came down with a case of food poisoning, and Paige had to undergo the emergency operation.

“Sacramento, not only did my drummer fall completely ILL to food poisoning, @RealPaigeWWE had to have an emergency surgery to remove an ovarian cyst. So even if my drummer wasn’t sick I still would’ve canceled. so if you’re mad.. don’t buy another ticket to my show again,” Radke wrote about the cancellation.

Radke included a photo of Paige in a hospital bed, as seen below.

Paige, who did not appear on WWE Backstage this week, has not commented on the surgery as of this writing, but she did re-tweet Radke’s comments, and she defended the show cancellation. Stay tuned for updates on her status.

