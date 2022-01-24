Paige Urges Fan To ‘Stop Nit Picking Everything and Just Enjoy The Wrestling’

WWE personality Paige responded to a fan’s comment on Twitter about AEW “copying” WWE. Here is what the fan wrote:

“AWE is literally copying WWE at this point and its sad. Doing a Daniel Bryan vs Dean Ambrose feud between two former WWE guys. That company is so sad and it shows why they won’t last. If u can’t see this problem then u don’t understand how pro wrestling works.”

Page responded with the following message:

“Dude stop nit picking everything and just enjoy the wrestling. This is a time where there’s sooo many companies to watch and attend that have great talent on the card. Just be happy wrestling is where it is.”

Paige also teased the idea of being brought back to television as a General Manager: