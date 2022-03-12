Paige VanZant Comments On Signing AEW Contract

MMA fighter Paige VanZant did an interview with ESPN.com and talked about her new contract with AEW. Here are the highlights:

Continuing MMA: “I do want to do MMA still and I do see my future in MMA. I’m 27 years old. I’ve just been fortunate enough that my career got kick-started at a very young age.”

Wanting to get into wrestling: “The more I got involved, the more I loved it. I just realized I was meant to be a part of the show. I wanted to be one of the wrestlers for them and I knew I would be really good at it.”

Her training: “My only frustration so far with my whole pro-wrestling journey is I would show up and I said, ‘Hey, I want to jump off the ropes tonight. I want to slam someone through a table tonight — someone is getting slammed through a table.’ They’re like, uh, you should probably train first. My only concern is they don’t let me do the crazy stuff right away. I want to go in there and I want to do all the crazy stuff. I want to fully immerse myself in this world.”

What she can do for AEW: “I think I bring a lot to the table. I have a whole different audience that doesn’t necessarily follow [AEW] yet. I have the pro fighting audience — pro MMA and pro boxing. I think I bring a lot of value with my name brand.”