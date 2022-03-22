Paige VanZant Comments On Signing With AEW Instead of WWE

During an interview with Renee Paquette and Miesha Tate, MMA fighter Paige VanZant commented on why she decided to sign with AEW instead of WWE:

“…I did know that my career would take me to pro wrestling eventually. I wasn’t sure what venue that would be if that would be the WWE. If that would be AEW. I have been a fan of both, so I actually did make it out about a year ago to WWE headquarters, and they had a different plan for what they wanted for me. Whereas with AEW, I’m so excited that they were happy to partner with me and let me continue to fight MMA continue to do BareKnuckle Boxing. They are really honestly on board to just build my career., build me as a wrestler and let me be myself.”