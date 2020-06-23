Paige’s Mom Saraya Knight Responds To Accusations

Wrestling fan Richard Whiting wrote the following on Twitter regarding Paige’s mom Saraya Knight (Julia Hamer):

“First and foremost, I want to offer my full support to all the girls and guys that have spoken out over the last few days, you are all incredibly brave and have served as inspiration to share what I am about to share about Sweet Saraya of the Knight family.

I’ve been reluctant to share because I do not feel traumatised by the incident and have never regarded it as sexual abuse, in fact I’ve joked about it on occasion. There’s also a toxic macho aspect to this whereby as a bloke the overriding things stopping me share this is embarrassment as opposed to fear.

So when I was 10 or 11 (so this would be 2000/2001) I attended a Premier Promotions show with my best friend (@craiglaggs) . Burgess Hill, West Sussex. On the card was Sweet Saraya. After the show I waited around like a dork with my pal and went to get autographs at the stage door. Out comes Saraya, she signs my book and I start giggling with my friend. She then lurches forward and starts french kissing me with her tongue down my throat. It was disgusting, confusing and embarrassing.

Approximately 20 years on and I look back with total confusion. Why would someone do this? This was not an action that was a product of its time. It was around the time of Sarah Payne and Ian Huntley. Behaviour like this was as frowned upon then as it is today.

Now I’m not going to lie, I’ve joked about this. I’ve never considered myself a victim either because I’m in denial or something else. What’s heightened things is I’ve been at many milestones for Paige’s career including her debut in New Orleans and at an event in Brighton where she embraced her entire family who were in front row. There’s been occasions where I’ve spoken to members of her family in person but I’ve never been brave enough to raise it (probably for fear of coming across a creep).

I’ve never wanted to be one of those guys that pushes cancel culture, but I see the stories today and I’m appalled and have to go public. This behaviour is disgusting and I’m joining the chorus.”

Hamer issued a response on Facebook to accusations made against her:

“So for the last 3 days I have sat wondering what exactly is needed to satisfy this bloodthirsty hunt, my life, you want me to die? You think by pushing buttons I am going to lie there and just take it.

Firstly, I refute any statements regarding kissing a minor, thats f***ing sick and if norfolk police wants to come and chat to me about it, i f***ing welcome it. Where was the parents during this apparent act! 10 years old at a show alone? I dont think so! I hope you have good lawyers. I will welcome ANY police enquiry into this matter. I absolutely deny this!!!!!

Yasmin we were talking up to April this year, why didn’t you say, you came to my gym just before lockdown during training, cuddled me, you and Alice came in, in front of 30 people!! I dont get it!

Ayesha, we didn’t get on, we fought hard, you gave as good as you got, you didn’t back down, we argued like equals. As far as I am concerned, you are entitled to whatever opinion you have of me, you were no shrinking violet.

Alice, I am shocked, I have always loved you. This has hurt bad.

In fact everyone that has written something, no matter whether true or false, right or wrong has had plenty of time to approach me. Why wait all this time?

I will be stepping away with immediate effect, i will be deleting all social media, you can attack me via sweetsaraya@hotmail.com, I will be happy to forward everyones point of view to my solicitor, im sure as you can see the business will be in great hands. And for every ying there is a yang, i know that this now is going to crescendo, but its ok, there are 2 sides to every story remember that.

Thankyou for 30 years, i am done, i cannot believe that I am being attacked in this f***ing insane way, i am walking away because I am heartbroken not because I’m being forced to. I cannot stomach even being around wrestling. I have got f*** all to hide, i have done f*** all to warrant this, i train hard!! I have trained everywhere, made more of my money in training than wrestling, i am such a bad teacher! You girls can f***ing go thats no coincide! I cannot accept this. And I won’t. I am seeking legal advice. Any allegations now please forward to norfolk police!!!!”