Pair Of Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite On TBS

You can officially pencil in two matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Ahead of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program, a pair of big matches was announced for next Wednesday night’s show during AEW Rampage on TNT.

It was confirmed during the show that Chris Jericho will be going one-on-one against Keith Lee, while Shane “Swerve” Strickland will square off against Darby Allin.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com next Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.