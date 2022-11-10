Parker Boudreaux Files for New Trademarks, Update on His AEW Status

AEW star Parker Boudreaux has applied for new trademarks.

On October 25, Boudreaux registered his own LLC, Parker Boudreaux LLC, and filed a trademark application for two terms: his ring name “Parker Boudreaux” and “BFD,” which apparently stands for “big f***ing deal.”

Boudreaux began his pro wrestling career by signing with WWE in 2021, eventually making his WWE NXT debut as Harland in December of that year. Along with other budget cuts, he was released on April 29 of this year. Boudreaux made a few MLW appearances before making his AEW debut on July 16th, defeating Serpentico. Since then, he has worked numerous Dark and Elevation matches, and he made his TV debut on the August 12 edition of Rampage, defeating Sonny Kiss, who later joined Boudreaux, Ari Daivari, and Slim J in The Trustbusters.

Boudreaux hasn’t wrestled since defeating Terry Kid at the August 21 Dark tapings, but he still comes to the ring with The Trustbusters. Back in August, AEW announced that Boudreaux was officially All Elite.

Parker’s USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) filings included the following use descriptions:

