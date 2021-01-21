Parker Boudreaux Reportedly At NXT Last Night

Parker Boudreaux was backstage at last night’s WWE NXT taping, according to Fightful Select. WWE reportedly has their eye on Boudreaux but there’s no word on if the two sides are talking.

We reported before that Paul Heyman recently praised the college football player. Boudreaux also told Lucha Libre Online that he plans on signing with a pro wrestling company.

Stay tuned for more on Boudreaux possibly signing with WWE.