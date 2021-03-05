Parker Boudreaux Reportedly “Extremely Early” In Wrestling Learning Process

Don’t expect to see top prospect Parker Boudreaux fast-tracked to WWE’s main roster any time soon.

There has been a lot of speculation on the former college football player, who was just announced as a new WWE Performance Center recruit, possibly being pushed to the main roster due to his size, the significant buzz around him, and the comparisons to a young Brock Lesnar, among other factors. In an update, Fightful Select reports that Performance Center sources say that fans should probably “pump their brakes” on that idea.

Boudreaux very clearly wanted to come to WWE and has been excited to join the company, but he is said to be “extremely early” in learning the pro wrestling business. Parker came in with very little knowledge of the basics, and what goes into them.

It was noted how Boudreaux needing more work in developmental is not out of the ordinary by any stretch, which is the case with plenty of new recruits and signings. Word as of now is that there is plenty of work to be done with Boudreaux before he is ready for the ring, especially on the main roster.

