Parker Boudreaux Teases Being In The NXT Breakout Tournament

WWE NXT talent Parker Boudreaux has teased a spot in the upcoming 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament. Shortly after WWE announce the tournament on Tuesday night, Boudreaux tweeted “Breakout” and then quickly deleted the tweet.

As noted, the 8-man tournament will begin on Tuesday, July 13 with the winner receiving a future title shot of their choosing. WWE has not announced participants as of this writing, but we know two qualifiers were taped on Tuesday to air on WWE 205 Live this week – Joe Gacy vs. Desmond Troy, and Andre Chase vs. Guru Raaj.

Stay tuned to PWMania for the latest. Here is the video promo for the Breakout tournament-