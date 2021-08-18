Parker Boudreaux Teases Rick Ross Project, Buys New Benz

NXT talent Parker Boudreaux took to Twitter and revealed that he recently bought a new Mercedes Benz. He tweeted a photo with the car and wrote-
“Just bought a Benz at 23 [smiling face with horns emoji] #Blessed”
Boudreaux then teased that he has been working with rapper Rick Ross. He wrote the following in a tweet-
“Me and the Big Bro @RickRoss Got something crazy coming soon [cold face emoji] [fire emoji]”
Boudreaux then posted a photo with Ross and wrote-
“Me and the Big Bro @RickRoss got something coming for you all [smiling face with horns emoji] [eyes emoji] [cold face emoji]”
Boudreaux signed with WWE in February after being compared to Brock Lesnar in his early WWE days. Parker recently made his NXT TV debut as a security guard.
Here are the tweets with Ross and Parker’s new Benz-
Just bought a Benz at 23😈 #Blessed pic.twitter.com/ZWhmiKo29o
— Parker Boudreaux (@ParkerBoudreaux) August 10, 2021
Me and the Big Bro @RickRoss Got something crazy coming soon🥶🔥
— Parker Boudreaux (@ParkerBoudreaux) July 29, 2021
Me and the Big Bro @RickRoss got something coming for you all😈👀🥶 pic.twitter.com/ltzUzKU9VM
— Parker Boudreaux (@ParkerBoudreaux) August 1, 2021