Parker Boudreaux Teases Rick Ross Project, Buys New Benz

NXT talent Parker Boudreaux took to Twitter and revealed that he recently bought a new Mercedes Benz. He tweeted a photo with the car and wrote-

“Just bought a Benz at 23 [smiling face with horns emoji] #Blessed”

Boudreaux then teased that he has been working with rapper Rick Ross. He wrote the following in a tweet-

“Me and the Big Bro @RickRoss Got something crazy coming soon [cold face emoji] [fire emoji]”

Boudreaux then posted a photo with Ross and wrote-

“Me and the Big Bro @RickRoss got something coming for you all [smiling face with horns emoji] [eyes emoji] [cold face emoji]”

Boudreaux signed with WWE in February after being compared to Brock Lesnar in his early WWE days. Parker recently made his NXT TV debut as a security guard.

