Partial Line-Up Revealed For Pro Wrestling NOAH Green Journey 2023 In Sendai (4/16/2023)

The next major Pro Wrestling NOAH event is scheduled to take place on April 16th as the promotion presents Green Journey 2023 in Sendai. The event will take place at the Xebio Arena Sendai in Sendai, Japan.

ABEMA presents GREEN JOURNEY 2023 in SENDAI

日程： 2023年04月16日（日）

開始： 16:00 開場 14:30

会場： ゼビオアリーナ仙台

Pro Wrestling NOAH has revealed a partial line up for Green Journey 2023 in Sendai.

The main event will see the new GHC Heavyweight Champion Jake Lee making his first title defense as he faces Katushiko Nakajima. Nakajima is a two time GHC Heavyweight Champion.

The GHC Tag Team Championships will be defended as the current champions Masa Kitamiya and Daiki Inaba attempt to turn back the challenge of Takashi Suigura and Shuhei Tanaguchi.

Green Voyage 2023 will also feature the first ever women’s singles match in Pro Wrestling NOAH history as Maya Yukihi faces off against Sumire Natsu.

