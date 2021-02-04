Participants For AEW Women’s Tournament Revealed

On this week’s AEW Dynamite, the participants were announced the women’s eliminator tournament.

Japan: Aja Kong, Yuka Sakazaki, Veny, Emi Sakura, Ryo Mizunami, Mei Suruga, Rin Kadokura, and Maki Itoh

United States: Serena Deeb, Riho, Dr. Britt Baker DMD, Tay Conti, Thunder Rosa, Nyla Rose, Anna Jay and Legit Layla

