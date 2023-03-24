Participants For ROH Tag-Team Title “Reach For The Sky” Ladder Match Announced

You can officially pencil in the participants for the Reach for the Sky ladder match to crown the new ROH Tag-Team Champions at the next Ring Of Honor premium live event.

This week, the promotion announced that the Reach for the Sky Ladder Match for the ROH Tag-Team Championships will feature The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero M, Rey Fenix) vs. Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis) vs. Top Flight (Dante Martin, Darius Martin) vs. The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett) vs. La Facción Ingobernable (Rush, Dralistico).

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated officially advertised lineup for the 3/31 ROH Supercard Of Honor 2023 special event.

ROH SUPERCARD OF HONOR (3/31/2023)

ROH World Title Match

* Eddie Kingston vs. Claudio Castagnoli (c)

ROH World Television Title Match

* Mark Briscoe vs. Samoa Joe (c)

Reach for the Sky Ladder Match For ROH Tag Titles

* The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero M, Rey Fenix) vs. Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis) vs. Top Flight (Dante Martin, Darius Martin) vs. The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett) vs. La Facción Ingobernable (Rush, Dralistico)

AAA Mega Title Match

* Komander vs. El Hijo del Vikingo (c)

