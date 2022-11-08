Participants for the Women’s WWE Survivor Series War Games Match Revealed

The first competitors for the Women’s War Games match at the WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event have been confirmed.

Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair came out during this week’s post-Crown Jewel edition of RAW to issue a War Games challenge to Damage CTRL’s Bayley as well as the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. A fight broke out as a result of the segment, with Nikki Cross attacking Belair and her crew from behind, followed by her assisting Damage CTRL in eliminating the babyfaces and standing tall. In response to Belair’s challenge, Bayley stated that she will meet them at the Survivor Series.

It appears that Team Damage CTRL, consisting of Bayley, SKY, Kai, and Cross, along with another female participant, will compete against Team Belair, consisting of Belair, Asuka, Bliss and two other female participants, in the Women’s War Games match.

As was previously reported, a new commercial for the Survivor Series War Games revealed that this year’s matches will feature 10 competitors going head-to-head in five-on-five combat. Mia Yim made her comeback to WWE earlier tonight, and we mentioned how she sided with The O.C. against The Judgment Day in order to level the playing field with Rhea Ripley. An earlier segment that took place backstage with Ripley and Belair gave the impression that Ripley and Yim could end up competing against each other in the War Games match. Candice LeRae is another contender for the babyfaces to pair up with in the future. That would make the match Bayley, Kai, SKY, Cross, and Ripley versus Belair, Asuka, Bliss, LeRae, and Yim, but those teams have not been confirmed as of this writing. The match would be between Bayley, Kai, SKY, Cross, and Ripley.

The WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event will take place at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on November 26. You can view the new Survivor Series poster for The Bloodline by clicking here, along with the new commercial for the show.

The following is footage from this week’s broadcast of RAW in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania: