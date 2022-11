During this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, the tournament bracket for the 2022 AEW Winter is Coming world title eliminator tournament was revealed. The winner will face the champion at the Winter is Coming edition of Dynamite, which will take place in Decembe

Here are the matches:

* Eddie Kingston vs. Ethan Page

* Bandido vs. Rush

* Lance Archer vs. Ricky Starks

* Brian Cage vs. Dante Martin