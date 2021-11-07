Participants Revealed For Men’s and Women’s 2021 Survivor Series Matches

On Saturday afternoon, WWE announced the participants for the men’s and women’s elimination matches at the 2021 Survivor Series PPV event. The teams are as follows…

Men’s RAW Team – Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio

Men’s Smackdown Team – Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, Xavier Woods, Sami Zayn, Happy Corbin

Women’s RAW Team – Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, Zelina Vega

Women’s Smackdown Team – Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Natalya, Aliyah

Survivor Series takes place on Sunday, November 21st and PWMania.com will have live results coverage of the event.