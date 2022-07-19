Participants Revealed for WWE NXT Battle Royal

The line-up for this week’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode’s 20-woman Battle Royal has been revealed.

The winner of the battle royal will face Mandy Rose, the current NXT Women’s Champion, in a future title match, as it was announced last week. For the match, the following Superstars have been confirmed:

* Yulisa Leon

* Sloane Jacobs

* Lash Legend

* Tatum Paxley

* Tiffany Stratton

* Elektra Lopez

* Arianna Grace

* Valentina Feroz

* Kiana James

* Sarray

* Wendy Choo

* Amari Miller

* Fallon Henley

* Indi Hartwell

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Cora Jade

* Alba Fyre

* Nikkita Lyons

* Katana Chance

* Kayden Carter

* Ivy Nile

Roxanne Perez, a part of the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions, is not mentioned in the match’s current advertisements. Perez used her Breakout Tournament contract from last week’s NXT 2.0 episode to fight Rose, but she lost when Jade attacked her after turning heel.

When the Battle Royal champion will face Rose for her title is yet unknown. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.