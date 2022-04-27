Pat Buck Comments On Signing With AEW

Veteran pro wrestling talent/promoter Pat Buck (Pat Buckridge) took to Twitter this week to make his new AEW job official.

As noted earlier this month, Buck left WWE on the Monday after WrestleMania 38, telling officials that he had achieved his goals of producing main events on the biggest show of the year with the two matches he produced at WrestleMania 38, and how he now needed to re-focus his energies on his family, something the current WWE schedule could not consistently afford him the ability to do. He left the company earlier that day, and was not present for the RAW After WrestleMania taping.

Buck later issued a statement confirming his departure, which you can read at this link. Buck noted in the statement how he was grateful for his three years with WWE, and he felt like he had accomplished everything he wanted to do within the company. Buck gave thanks to his co-workers, company officials, the creative team, and many others, noting that he was headed home to be with his wife and son, and that he looked forward to using his new free time “to return/expand my training schools/promotions, working all over, and” to sleep in his own bed more than twice a week.

It was later revealed that Buck was working as an AEW Producer at the April 13 Dynamite taping from New Orleans, and that he had been backstage the week before at the Dynamite taping in Boston, which was just two days after his WWE departure.

In an update, Buck has updated his social media profiles this week to show that he is now working for AEW as a Coach, Producer and Show Coordinator. He also lists himself as a former WWE Producer.

Buck also tweeted this week to share a quote related to his new gig with AEW.

“‘Life is short. Work somewhere awesome.’ @AEW [fist emoji] [wrestlers emoji] [folded hands emoji],” he wrote with a company photo.

Buck and WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes produced the WrestleMania Sunday main event that saw Roman Reigns defeat Brock Lesnar to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, while Buck was the only producer listed for the WrestleMania Saturday match that saw SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair retain over Ronda Rousey.

While Buck’s main job with WWE was a Producer, he also did some recent work in the WWE Talent Relations division, and was the liaison between the company and indie talents that were booked as extras and enhancement talents at various events. Buck was also scouting new potential signings for WWE, and made several appearances as an on-screen official.

Buck, age 38, runs the Create-A-Pro Wrestling Academies in New Jersey and Long Island, along with Brian Myers. He is also the owner of the WrestlePro indie promotion in New Jersey. Buck joined WWE back in 2019 after a lengthy career on the indies as a promoter and wrestler, including a stint in OVW when it was a WWE developmental territory. He was a two-time OVW Southern Tag Team Champion. Buck also had brief stints with Impact Wrestling as a producer and WWE’s FCW as a referee.

